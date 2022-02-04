Fatburger Is Giving Away 56 Free Burgers Every Hour During Super Bowl 56

Fatburger is offering 56 free burgers every hour during the 56th Super Bowl on Feb. 13

Fatburger has a super offer for the upcoming Super Bowl.

In honor of Super Bowl 56 — which will be held on Feb. 13 from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the West Coast burger chain is giving away 56 free burgers to lucky fans every hour during the game.

The promotion kicks off on game day at 3:30 p.m. PT and will continue through 6:30 p.m. PT.

To win, fans should keep one eye on television on another on Fatburger's Instagram account. Each hour, the brand will drop a special code on its Stories. The first 56 customers to redeem the code through online ordering can enjoy a free original Fatburger (a beef patty on a toasted bun, topped with the customer's choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish, for those not in the know).

Only one free burger is redeemable per guest. The offer cannot be combined with other discount offers, or coupons and no substitutions or add-ons included.

Super Bowl LVI Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Super Bowl 56 will see Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game marks the Bengals' first time playing in the Super Bowl in more than 30 years, while the Rams were last in it in 2019.

If burgers aren't your thing, there are other complementary food offerings depending on the Super Bowl LVI score.

DiGiorno is giving fans a free pizza if at any point during Super Bowl LVI the score mirrors the first three digits of Pi — 3-14 (or 14-3). All they need to do is enter online between Feb. 6 and game-day for a chance to at the prize. Winners will receive a coupon redeemable for a complimentary DiGiorno pizza.