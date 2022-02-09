Before he hits the stage at the Super Bowl, Eminem is bringing his restaurant Mom's Spaghetti to Los Angeles

Eminem's Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, Is Popping Up in L.A. This Weekend for the Super Bowl

Eminem is serving up more than just a Super Bowl halftime performance in Los Angeles this weekend.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 49, is bringing his famed Detroit eatery Mom's Spaghetti to the City of Angels, in a special pop-up opening on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Get ready to get some Mom's Spaghetti, L.A.!" the eatery's commercial says.

Serving up a simple menu of no-fuss Italian fare, the spot will be in operation at Uncle Paulie's Deli in downtown L.A. (820 S. Spring Street) through Saturday (from 4 p.m. until midnight) and on Sunday (from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.) for stans who wants to stop by in person.

Postmates has also partnered with Eminem to exclusively bring his food to those who would prefer to dine at home. Hungry customers can order from Uncle Paulie's Deli or from Pasta Sisters' locations in both Culver City and Mid City from noon until 9 p.m. each day, all for a $0 delivery fee.

Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti restaurant Credit: Courtesy of Mom's Spaghetti

Items on the simple menu include the classic Mom's Spaghetti, made of wok-fired noodles tossed in scratch tomato sauce, dusted with classic canned parmesan powder; and the Mom's Spaghetti with Beef or Vegan Meatballs (from Vinsetta Garage in Detroit).

All are served with a piece of toasted garlic bread. For those craving a little more carbs, try the S'getti Sandwich, a grilled-to-order item straight from Em's upbringing which layers his pasta and some mozzarella between two slices of Texas toast.

Not in L.A.? Postmates will also be holding a sweepstakes to win 1 of 10 limited-edition jars of Mom's Spaghetti's sauce signed by Eminem.

Eminem Stops By His Detroit Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Credit: Jeremy Deputat

Mom's Spaghetti takes its name from an infamous lyric in one of Slim Shady's biggest hits, "Lose Yourself" — the 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning tune. "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Em raps early on in the song, which he penned for the soundtrack to his film, 8 Mile. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Em (né Marshall Mathers) first transformed the lyric into a food concept back in 2017, opening up Mom's Spaghetti as a pop-up shop at popular Detroit music venue the Shelter while promoting the release of his album, Revival. Then in April 2020, he sent containers of prepared spaghetti to frontline workers at Henry Ford and DMC hospitals, as they helped those in need amid the then-emerging coronavirus crisis.

The Detroit locale opened in September, taking up a bodega-sized portion of the ally next to Union Assembly — the two-story 14,800-square-foot restaurant in District Detroit across from Comerica Park. Union Joints, owner of Union Assembly, are partners with Eminem in the concept. They also worked with the musician on Mom's Spaghetti's previous pop-ups.

Directly upstairs from the restaurant is The Trailer, a store for "stans" of Eminem featuring merch and memorabilia.

Eminem even stopped by opening weekend, posing for pictures with fans at the Trailer and the restaurant's walk-up window.

Eminem Stops By His Detroit Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Credit: Jeremy Deputat

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Super Bowl LVI will see the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game marks the Bengals' first time playing in the Super Bowl in more than 30 years, while the Rams were last in it in 2019.