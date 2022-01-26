Pay attention to the Super Bowl LVI score, it might win you some free pizza

DiGiorno Will Once Again Give Out Free Pizza During the Super Bowl — Here's How You Can Get It

Like previous years, the promo always comes back to pie — both pizza pie, and Pi, the mathematical constant number.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "not delivery" frozen pizza company announced this week that they will once again be handing out free pizza next month for the Big Game.

If at any point during Super Bowl LVI the score mirrors the first three digits of Pi — 3-14 (or 14-3) — fans can win a free pizza pie. All they need to do is enter online between Feb. 6 and game-day (Feb. 13) for a chance to at the prize. Winners will receive a coupon redeemable for a complementary DiGiorno pizza.

That's not all. Pay attention to if:

Any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards

More than 3.14 total turnovers in the game

Any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds

Because if any of the following pi-worthy props take place during the game, one lucky fan per prop will be chosen at random to win free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season.

That's 267 pizzas, for those keeping count!

snoop dogg Credit: Pepsi

Expect more free food offers from other brands to be announced as Super Bowl LVI creeps closer.

The big game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And while sports fans are weeks away from finding out who will be playing, it's been announced that Dr. Dre is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg making guest appearances.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.