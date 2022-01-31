Kevin Hart Brings the Laughs in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial for Sam's Club: 'We Had Fun'

Sam's Club's latest creation is perfect for a VIP like Kevin Hart.

The 42-year-old comedian is appearing in the retail warehouse club chain's first Super Bowl commercial, highlighting the business' Scan & Go app — which allows its members to bypass the traditional checkout line while shopping.

It's a something Hart jokingly believes was created just for him in the ad, which debuted online Monday. "Sam's Club created the Scan & Go app just for me so I can scan my stuff and skip the checkout line 'cause that's what VIPs do," Hart gloats in the spot, proudly sauntering down the grocery aisle. "Even my stunt double has a stunt double, how VIP is that?"

"Scan and Go was made just for me people!" he continues. "You know what was made for you? The line!"

Of course, the Scan & Go feature is available to all customers at Sam's Club — something everyone seems to know except Hart.

"Guys, he's doing it again," an unbothered Sam's Club employee says into his headset in the clip, making it clear that Hart's spectacle is a bit of a spectacle.

Hart was just as excited to be a part of the Super Bowl commercial as his character is about the Scan & Go app.

"Who wouldn't be excited about this opportunity? I'm starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world," the comedian exclusively tells PEOPLE. "And everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam's Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership."

"We had a lot of fun creating the content for the campaign," Hart adds. "Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we're bringing the laughs. Within those 30 seconds we've got some comedic gems delivered from yours truly."

Sam's Club's commercial will air on Feb. 13, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI.

Hart tells PEOPLE he hopes the ad will bring a smile to fan's faces.