Charlie Puth Teases a Flamin' Hot Mystery in Upcoming Super Bowl Commercial — Watch

Charlie Puth would like to know what the heck is going on in his trailer.

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer is appearing in Flamin' Hot's upcoming Super Bowl commercial. And judging from a teaser for the spot which came out this week, he has no clue what's in store for him.

In the clip, Puth, 30, investigates his trailer after discovering its door ajar. Once inside, he finds Flamin' Hot-colored animal prints all over — one reminiscent of Chester Cheetah, Cheeto's beloved mascot, and another of a three-legged bird of some sort.

Adding to the confusion? An open bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips. Oh, and a hot orange feather, that leave Puth particularly perplexed.

"What the—?" he asks, as the teaser cuts him off.

Charlie Puth Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty/The Recording Academy

Puth is the second star to join Frito-Lay's upcoming Flamin' Hot Super Bowl commercial. He'll appear in the spot alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who's involvement was announced earlier this month.

Stallion, 26, already had her teaser air. In that clip, the Texas native shows up to seemingly film her spot for the big game, but is asked by security first if she's allergic to a handful of animals including cats, dogs, deer, bears, foxes, water buffaloes, and sloths!

"You're comfortable around crocodiles, right?" she's asked.

"A croca-what?!" Meghan responds.

Dorito Superbowl Credit: Frito-Lay

Fans will have to wait until Feb. 13 to see just what these two music icons have gotten themselves into, when the commercial airs during Super Bowl LVI, which will be broadcast live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The ad its first-ever for the über-popular flavor and the first time the brand has ever spotlighted the flavor with its own commercial across more than one brand (Cheetos and Doritos).

