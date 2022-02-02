Pay attention to the Super Bowl LVI score, it might win you some free wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Is Giving Away Free Wings if the Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving fans the opportunity to score some free chicken wings — depending on Super Bowl LVI's score, that is.

For the fourth year, the sports bar chain is celebrating football's biggest game with one hot and spicy deal. If the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 is tied after regulation and goes into overtime overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer six free wings to everyone in North America.

Of course, the Super Bowl game going into overtime is less common than fans may think. The one and only Super Bowl to go into overtime was the 2017 game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

But if they do, Buffalo Wild Wings customers will reap the benefits.

About two weeks after the game, on Feb. 28, everyone in the U.S. and Canada can grab six free boneless or traditional wings at the restaurant from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The offer is available for dine-in and takeout.

Buffalo Wild Wings isn't the only one offering complimentary food depending on the Super Bowl score.

DiGiorno is giving fans a free pizza if at any point during Super Bowl LVI the score mirrors the first three digits of Pi — 3-14 (or 14-3). All they need to do is enter online between Feb. 6 and game-day for a chance to at the prize. Winners will receive a coupon redeemable for a complimentary DiGiorno pizza.

But that's not all! If any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards, more than 3.14 total turnovers in the game and any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds then one lucky fan per prop will be randomly selected to win free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season (that's 267 pizzas!).

On Sunday, Jan. 30, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals, 42-36, defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, during the AFC Championships — securing both teams' spot in the Super Bowl.