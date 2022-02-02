Budweiser's Iconic Clydesdale Triumphs Over Injury in Emotional New Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial marks Budweiser’s return to the Super Bowl after taking last year off to support COVID vaccine awareness

Budweiser is reminding football fans that "better days are ahead" with its new Super Bowl commercial

The advertisement, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, was released on YouTube Wednesday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Titled "A Clydesdale's Journey," the commercial follows as the brand's iconic Clydesdale fights for its recovery after suffering an injury while leaping over a fence. With the support of stable hands and a canine campion, the horse is able to regain its strength and gallop again, Budweiser reminding viewers in the end, "Down Never Means Out."

It's a story that symbolizes the courage of the American people to keep going amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all fall down in life and the journey to healing is often painful, long and solitary," Zhao said in statement. "To tell a story of perseverance, hope and friendship through the lens of the beloved Clydesdales really resonated with me."

"A Clydesdale's Journey" marks Budweiser's return to the Super Bowl after taking last year off to redirect funds to support COVID vaccine awareness.

"As America's beer, we wanted to come back to the Super Bowl with a message of strength and resilience," Daniel Blake, Group VP of Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. "Budweiser has a history of supporting the country through difficult times and reminding communities across America that better days are ahead."

He added the beer brand hopes to "highlight the perseverance and determination of the country and depict that by coming together, we can grow and move forward stronger than before."

The television spot, featuring an arrangement of Gary Clark Jr's live rendition of the U.S. national anthem, also highlights the enduring American spirit.

"The Clydesdales are, for many people, a symbol of America, a symbol of hope, of strength, of resilience," Blake told USA TODAY Sports. "We felt they were the perfect metaphor to tell this broader story, this comeback story."

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been featured in Anheuser-Busch's TV ads since the 1950s and made their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 1975.

In addition to the new ad, Budweiser is donating to the Small Business Relief Fund which supports entrepreneurs and small businesses during periods of crisis and uncertainty.