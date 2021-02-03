Watch Cardi B Join Wayne's World Stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Uber Eats' Super Bowl Ad

The trio encourage viewers to support local restaurants during a time when many small eateries are struggling to survive

Uber Eats is encouraging fans to support local restaurants during the Super Bowl and beyond—and they've tapped some excellent ambassadors to help spread the message.

In the company's full Super Bowl commercial, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their roles as Wayne's World's Wayne and Garth, respectively, from the 1992 comedy film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch—and are joined in their studio basement by Grammy-award winner Cardi B.

During the 60-second spot, Wayne and Garth—rock music fans with their own public access TV show in Aurora, Illinois—hope to convince their viewers to "eat local," and hilariously incorporate every gimmick in the book to get their audience to comply. They try not-so-subliminal messaging and choreographed TikTok dances to adorable mini-me babies and even a celebrity cameo endorsement from Cardi B.

Returning to the world of Wayne and Garth was an easy decision for Carvey. "The opportunity to partner with Uber Eats to support local restaurants and make people laugh was a no brainer," he says. "Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we've ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now."

Image zoom Mike Myers and Dana Carvey | Credit: Uber Eats

As for Cardi B, the message and mission to help struggling restaurants was personal. "Y'all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants, like The Griddle Cafe in L.A. So many spots are struggling right now, and it's up to us to EAT LOCAL! That's why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne and Garth to help," she says.

Restaurants have been severely impacted since stay-at-home orders were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March—with both mass layoffs and closures. According to The Washington Post, roughly 10 million people were employed by restaurants at the start of 2020. The industry lost close to half those jobs in March and April, and was down almost 1.5 million as of October.

"Uber Eats is putting $20 million towards helping small businesses across the country, and they're even offering up free delivery," says Cardi B. "So it's time for y'all to support by enjoying some quality eats from your local faves this Super Bowl Sunday. I'll see you there!"

The online food-delivery service first released a 30-second teaser video for the ad on Saturday night, and featured the comedians reenacting their beloved characters.