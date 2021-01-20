Eric Adjepong's Warm Bacon & Spinach Dip
The chef-owner of Pinch & Plate in Washington, D.C., and the new East End Bistro in Ghana shares one of his favorite game-day recipes.
1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sour cream
1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen spinach, thawed, drained, squeezed dry and chopped
4 oz. Gouda or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
1 Tbsp. minced garlic (from 3 garlic cloves)
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon (about 3 slices)
Tortilla chips or sliced French bread, for serving.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl until smooth. Add spinach, Gouda, Parmesan, garlic, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper; stir until combined.
- Transfer mixture to a small baking dish or cast-iron skillet, and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle evenly with bacon. Bake, uncovered, until dip is hot and cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with chips or bread.
Serves: 6
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes