TikTok Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Teams Up with Ocean Spray to Choreograph a New Dance Challenge

Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca continues to spread his positive energy on TikTok.

The star — who went viral in 2020 for drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while long-boarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" — has now officially teamed up with the cranberry juice company on a new #DoggfaceDanceVibes social media campaign.

Apodaca, a.k.a. @420Doggface208, choreographed a dance to Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All The Way Up," and is encouraging TikTokers to learn the moves and post their own videos leading up to Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7.

In the video, Apodaca is dancing in a room empty of everything but his favorite cran-raspberry drink. He is wearing his signature hoodie, but this time his own face from his viral moment is on the front.

In a teaser video of the campaign posted to his account on Tuesday, Apodaca can be seen skateboarding and working out at home. "How does 2020's hottest viral sensation get ready for the big game?" it reads. By vibing, of course.

Ocean Spray has been on board with Apodaca since he first went viral. In October, the company gifted him a brand new car.

Ocean Spray showed up at Apocada's Idaho Falls home to surprise him with the vehicle. "This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours," one of the representatives says in the brand's video of the moment.

"No way," Apodaca says. "That's crazy."

That evening, Apocada shared a TikTok of himself driving around in his new truck while, of course, listening to "Dreams" and sipping on some cranberry juice. "Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray! 🙏," he captioned the video.

Nearly two months later, Apodaca was buying himself a new house. Prior to going viral with his video, Apodaca had been living in an RV. But as fans realized his situation, donations came flooding in and he was recently able to purchase a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Idaho Falls for his family.