If these big plays happen during the game you'll be rewarded in a delicious way.

All the Ways You Can Score Free Food During the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl isn't just the biggest day in sports, it also reigns supreme for the best game-time foods.

During Super Bowl LV on Sunday, you'll want to make sure to pay extra close attention to the game, because multiple restaurants and food brands are rewarding fans with some sweet deals depending on what goes down during the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tally up the scores and cross your fingers that the game goes into overtime to snag one of these free food offerings.

DiGiorno

If at any point during the game the score reads 3-14 (or 14-3) — the first three digits of Pi — fans can win a free pizza pie. DiGiorno will tweet a link once the score displays 3-14 that will lead fans to a form that needs to be filled out to receive the pizza.

Buffalo Wild Wings

For the third year in a row, BWW is offering free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. On Monday, February 22 between 4-7 PM, fans will be able to redeem half-a-dozen free traditional or boneless wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings location in the U.S. and Canada. This promotion will be available for dine-in or take-out orders.

Hooters

If you plan to celebrate the big game at any Hooters location, cross your fingers that it goes into overtime. Similar to BWW, Hooters will be giving away half-a-dozen free wings — in any sauce you want — only if you are at the restaurant when the game gets extended.

Moe's Southwest Grill

