Mashama Bailey's Baked Greek-Style Chicken Wings with Feta
"The combination of the crispy skin and herby coating makes them perfect to enjoy while rooting for your team," says the James Beard Award-winning chef and coauthor of Black, White, and The Grey.
7 garlic cloves, divided
1 cup olive oil, divided
2 tsp. grated lemon zest, plus 1/2 cup fresh juice (from 4 lemons), divided
1 Tbsp., plus 1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided
2 tsp. dried oregano
1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 dozen split chicken wings
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
- Peel and crush 6 of the garlic cloves, and place in a very large bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the oil, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the black pepper. Add zest, oregano and 1 teaspoon of the salt; stir to combine. Stir in wing pieces; cover and marinate at least 4 hours or up to overnight in refrigerator.
- Remove wings from refrigerator, discard garlic, and let stand until room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°. Place wings on a wire rack on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bake in preheated oven until skin is golden brown and crisp, about 50 minutes.
- Meanwhile, grate remaining garlic clove, and place in a 1-pint jar with a tight fitting lid. Add parsley, cayenne and remaining 1/2 cup oil, 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Shake until combined.
- Transfer wings to a platter; pour dressing over wings. Sprinkle with feta, and serve immediately.
Quick tip! To get extra-crispy chicken, Bailey recommends tossing them at least once while baking: "Moving the wings around will fully render the fat in the skin and crisp them up."
Total time: 5 hours, 20 minutes