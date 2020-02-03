Mr. Peanut Is Reborn in Epic Conclusion to Planters' Super Bowl LIV Campaign

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Mr. Peanut lives on.

In the epic conclusion to Planters’ Super Bowl 2020 campaign, Mr. Peanut rose from the dead after the Kool-Aid man cried a single tear at his funeral in the commercial that aired during the second quarter.

After the tear hit Mr. Peanut’s gravesite, a plant began to grow, eventually sprouting a baby peanut — who promptly asked for a monacle.

RELATED: ‘#RIPeanut’: Mr. Peanut Dies at 104 In Super Bowl Ad — Watch the Clip

In the first teaser for the company’s Super Bowl ad, Mr. Peanut is involved in a car accident and dies to save his pals Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

The trio is seen enjoying an epic road trip through the mountains when Mr. Peanut has to suddenly swerve out of the way to avoid hitting an armadillo. In the process, the poor nut loses control of the NUTmobile sending all passengers over the cliff’s edge. Mr. Peanut saves Walsh and Snipes from falling to the pit below by sacrificing himself so they can live.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the ads were paused in the wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California one week ago.

The idea for Mr. Peanut first came from Antonio Gentile, a young boy at the time, whose sketch won Planters brand icon contest in 1916. Since then, Mr. Peanut has appeared in hundreds of print and television ads and earned a spot on Madison Avenue’s Advertising Walk of Fame in 2004.