Here comes the Hammer…with Cheetos.

After a 11-year hiatus, Cheetos is returning to the Super Bowl commercial scene to debut its newest innovation: Cheetos popcorn. ’90s hip hop icon M.C. Hammer will naturally star in the ad. A teaser for the commercial was released on Thursday to give us a little sneak peak of what to look for during the big game.

In the preview, viewers are taken back to Oakland in 1989 when M.C. Hammer was in the process of songwriting. He’s seen eating a bag of Cheetos in front of a piano, but when he goes to play he realizes he can’t touch the keys because his hands are covered in “cheetle” (the official name for the orange dust left on your fingers). Thus, as the legend goes, “U Can’t Touch This” was born.

“We saw the Super Bowl as the only fitting place to debut our biggest product launch in a decade with Cheetos Popcorn,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Frito-Lay North America. “And of course, joining our mischievous brand identity in a playful way with MC Hammer was a perfect fit.”

Cheetos popcorn launched in January 2020 in two flavors: cheddar and flamin’ hot. Each bag packs the classic cheesy Cheetos flavor on popcorn.

See the full 30 second commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.