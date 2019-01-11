The Biggest Parties of Super Bowl Week in Atlanta

For the week leading up to Super Bowl LII on Feb. 3, Atlanta will play host to some of the year’s most star-studded parties, tastings, and concerts—featuring everyone from NFL legends and A-list athletes to big-name celebrities and chefs. Below is your guide to the biggest events popping up all around the city, and ways for you to snag a ticket to join the celebrations:

Super Bowl Opening Night

Monday, Jan. 28, State Farm Arena

Game week officially kicks off with this fan-favorite event, featuring players and coaches from the competing Super Bowl teams. Sponsored by Gatorade, it’s the only time the two NFL teams will be in one location before meeting on the field on Sunday. Fans in attendance can snag autographs, take photos with mascots and cheerleaders, and meet their favorite players. Tickets start at $29, and are still available.

Super Bowl LIVE

Saturday, Jan. 26-Saturday, Feb. 2, Centennial Olympic Park

The six-day “fan village,” produced by On Location Events, will feature live outdoor concerts, local food trucks, tailgates, and interactive entertainment—all for free! The concert lineup, curated by Atlanta icon and Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri, includes Goodie Mob, DJ Smurf, and the Atlanta Bass All Stars. Get the full lineup here.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Thursday, Jan. 31-Saturday, Feb. 2, State Farm Arena

Bud Light is known for their memorable game-day commercials, but this year they’re bringing their Super Bowl dominance straight to the city of Atlanta. For the first year, Bud Light and On Location Experiences are throwing a three-day party, which will include performances by Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Migos on Thursday night; Aerosmith and Post Malone on Friday night; and Bruno Mars and Cardi B closing out the festival on Saturday night. Tickets for all three nights are still available.

Shaq’s Fun House

Friday, Feb. 1, The Battery

“Part music festival, part carnival, part circus, my Fun House blends super star artists with a unique over the top interactive carnival experience,” said Shaquille O’Neal of his first Super Bowl party. Stars expected to perform include Migos, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Tiësto and Diplo. Guests of this bash will not go hungry: there will be a full-scale Waffle House pop-up and bites from STK Steakhouse. Tickets are still available.

Taste of the NFL: Party with a Purpose

Saturday, Feb. 2, Cobb Galleria Centre

NFL alums, chefs and celebrities—like celebrity ambassadors Jeff Bridges, Alyssa Milano and Bobby Flay—will come together to raise money for hunger relief. Each NFL team franchise city is represented by a chef and a player, and guests can snack around the party to get a taste of each city’s culinary scene. This annual Super Bowl-eve gathering is all about good food, good wine, and doing good for those in need. Tickets are still available.

Maxim Big Game Experience: ATL Royalty

Saturday, Feb. 2, The Fairmont

The annual Super Bowl bash will be filled with sports and entertainment stars. On tap as the entertainment: Maxim has tapped Diplo, Future and Jamie Foxx. Want to snag a ticket for this party? They’re still available.

Sports Illustrated’s ‘Saturday Night Lights’ Party

Saturday, Feb. 2, The College Football Hall of Fame

Hip hop legends Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne will hit the stage at SI’s epic pre-game bash. In addition to catching a set by DJ IRE and Dallas Austin and mingling with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, guests can also bid in a silent auction featuring sports and entertainment memorabilia, including Steve Young’s 49ers helmet, a Prince signed electric guitar, and a Peyton Manning Super Bowl game helmet. General admission and VIP tickets are still available.

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Saturday, Feb. 2, The Goat Farm

It’s no surprise that Rolling Stone snagged an A-list musical roster for their game week bash. Artists scheduled to perform include Ludacris, Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Keed, and DJ Questlove will do a set to close out the night. General admission and VIP tickets are still available.

DirecTV Super Saturday Night

Saturday, Feb. 2, High-End Entertainment Complex

The Foo Fighters and Run the Jewels will take the stage at this annual Super Bowl eve bash, where a custom-built, 3-tiered, 72,000 square-foot venue will be constructed at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station. Limited tickets are still available.

The Players Tailgate Atlanta

Sunday, Feb. 3rd, Pumberton Place

Calling all foodies: For one day only, Guy Fieri is turning Atlanta into the home of Flavortown with his annual Sunday afternoon tailgate party. Expect hearty game-day eats from Fieri and his lineup of the country’s best chefs, including Aaron May, Thiago Silva, Ken Oringer, Jamie Bissonette, and Michael Voltaggio. Tickets are still available.