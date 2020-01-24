Game Day Snacks That Will Score Big at Your Super Bowl Party

Kelis' Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings
Preparing this recipe from the singer takes less than an hour, making them super simple to whip up before tailgates and viewing parties. “This sweet and spicy combo is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser,” adds Kelis, who founded the Bounty & Full sauce line.
Get the recipe HERE.
Claudette Zepeda's Warm French Onion & Queso Fundido Dip
A melty mash-up between classic French onion soup and queso fundido that is sure to score big with guests. “I swear you will never look for another cheese dip in your life!” says the former Top Chef star.
Get the recipe HERE.
Andrew Zimmern's Chorizo Burgers with Avocado Salsa
The celebrity chef and host of the annual Taste of the NFL party “infuses pork with the bold flavors of Mexican chorizo to create in irresistible burger.” The salsa is great on top of the burger and for dipping.
Get the recipe HERE.
EDDIE JACKSON'S BLACKENED SHRIMP PO'BOYS
The Food Network host and former NFL player’s subs are packed with bright flavors. The mayo mixture spread on the buns is made with relish and hot sauce so the spicy shrimp really sing—and the avocado adds a nice cooling element.
Get the recipe HERE.
DUFF GOLDMAN'S MEXICAN 5-LAYER DIP
Goldman put an “elevated twist” on the crowd-friendly dish by swapping in layers like marinated steak pieces, crème fraîche, and Castelvetrano olives. Serve it with store-bought tortilla chips or make your own with his recipe.
Get the recipe HERE.
KEVIN RATHBUN'S STICKY THAI CHICKEN WINGS
No game day is complete without wings, so the chef, who will be representing Atlanta at the 2019 Taste of the NFL party, shared a flavorful version with a green curry sauce. The flaked coconut sprinkled on top adds a nice crunch.
Get the recipe HERE.
ELIZABETH CHAMBERS HAMMER'S LEMON BARS
The BIRD Bakery owner’s refreshing dessert squares are both festive and incredibly simple to put together while you’re prepping for the big game. Chambers Hammer recommends putting in the tiny bit of extra work for freshly squeezed lemon juice rather than bottled because it “makes all the difference in taste and texture.”
Get the recipe HERE.
ANDREW ZIMMERN'S BRISKET NACHOS WITH AVOCADO SALSA
“I love this recipe because the deep beefy flavor of brisket is the perfect canvas for all the nacho toppings,” says the host of Bizarre Foods and the digital series AZ Cooks. “The ingredients complement each other so well and the dish is perfect for small or larger groups on game day or any day.”
Get the recipe HERE.
ANGIE RITO & SCOTT TACINELLI'S ITALIAN COLD CUTS AND PROVOLONE HOAGIES
The owners of N.Y.C.’s Don Angie restaurant add an antipasto spin to their game-day subs. The sandwiches are loaded high with cheese, meats like soppressata, spicy capocollo and salami, and a red cabbage slaw that packs a punch.
Get the recipe HERE.
THOMAS BOEMER'S BACON MAC 'N' CHEESE SWEET POTATO SKINS
Behold, the tailgating snack that has everything. Boemer’s loaded potato skins are such a crowd pleaser that we’d be surprised if they make it past kick off. If you’re running low on macaroni, use whatever small pasta you have in the pantry—like shells, cavatappi or wheels—that will fit inside the potato skins.
Get the recipe HERE.
EMILY AND MATT HYLAND'S PEPPERONI PAN PIZZA
Beer and pizza: two game day essentials. Avoid long delivery times or missing the game for pick-up by creating Brooklyn’s Emmy Squared pizza at home. The large pie will keep guests coming back for more from kick-off to trophy time.
Get the recipe HERE.
RONNIE KILLEN'S PULLED PORK SANDWICHES
Bring the flavors of Houston to your living room with Killen Barbecue’s mouthwatering pulled pork. Use any leftovers to save yourself time on meal prep throughout the week and add the pork to salads, pizza or quesadillas.
Get the recipe HERE.
TIM AND NANCY CUSHMAN'S BLACK BEAN CHILI NACHOS
Nothing says Super Bowl like a giant plate of cheesy, loaded nachos, perfect for feeding a crowd. Topped with black beans, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes and a variety of seasonings, you’ll be chowing this down through every nail-biting quarter.
Get the recipe HERE.
GEORGE DURAN'S RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE BROWNIES
The chef and partner of Taste of the NFL’s Super Bowl 2016 pre-party bakes up sweet treats that are not only delicious, but pretty to look at. And not to worry, the dessert’s colorful design couldn’t be easier to make – just use a chopstick or a knife to make swirls of the easy homemade raspberry sauce throughout the brownie batter.
Get the recipe HERE.
MICAHEL PSILAKIS' GREEK TZATZIKI
What’s a Super Bowl party without the dip? This cool, creamy version, created by the chef of MP Taverna in Brooklyn, New York, is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Serve it with pita triangles, raw vegetables, tortilla chips, french fries or even pretzels, says the chef.
Get the recipe HERE.
MEERA SODHA'S CHILI ROASTED CASHEWS
Whether you’re party planning in a pinch or want to prep ahead, this crunchy snack is a major time saver. “I make these in big batches and keep them in plastic containers for a few weeks,” says Sodha, the author of Made in India.
Get the recipe HERE.
CHARLES GRUND'S CHILI BBQ RIBS
Ribs were made for football-snacking and this spicy version from the executive pit master at NYC’s Hill Country Barbecue brings the heat with cayenne, red pepper flakes and chipotle powder.
Get the recipe HERE.
BOBBY FLAY'S BBQ BURGERS
These are a few of our favorite things: burgers, coleslaw, pickles and barbecue sauce. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay has put them all into one perfect package for Super Bowl Sunday.
Get the recipe HERE.
JESSICA SIMPSON'S FAVORITE QUESO DIP
Even the expectant mom can put her calorie counting on hold for a day to indulge in this cheesy, pepper-packed dip from her favorite New York City restaurant, Dos Caminos.
Get the recipe HERE.
CURTIS STONE'S STICKY CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS
If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to the game-day favorite, look no further than Stone’s sweet recipe, which doesn’t require frying – or hot sauce.
Get the recipe HERE.
ROCCO DISPIRITO'S ARANCINI
This healthy take on the favorite Sicilian rice balls dish from the calorie-conscious Now Eat This! star isn’t fried, but still has great crunch – and yummy fresh mozzarella.
Get the recipe HERE.
JOHN ELWAY'S CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
Score major, er, brownie points with your guests when you serve these rich, chewy treats that contain a hint of coffee and can be topped with vanilla ice cream.
Get the recipe HERE.
ANDREW ZIMMERN'S BABY BACK RIBS
Messy but marvelous, the Bizarre Foods host’s ribs are anything but. Topped with black beans and scallions, they can even be cooked in advance to save you time on Sunday.
Get the recipe HERE.
EMERIL LAGASSE'S DEVILED EGGS
The chef offers up a spicy starter that features his special blend of Cajun flavors. Protein and bam! – it’s a game day winner.
Get the recipe HERE.
MARC MURPHY'S TWICE-BAKED LOBSTER-STUFFED POTATOES
Going for something truly decadent? The Chopped judge’s dish – boasting lobster chunks and gruyere cheese – is one that was made to impress.
Get the recipe HERE.
ERIN ANDREWS'S CHICKEN WINGS
Offering a sweet take on the classic, the sportscaster’s favorite wings are simmered in brown sugar and pineapple juice and can be served with a healthy side of brown rice.
Get the recipe HERE.
NADIA G'S BACON CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Manly enough for the guys but sweet enough for the littlest football fans in the house, these cookies from the Cooking Channel’s Bitchin’ Kitchen host meld two great favorites – bacon and chocolate! – for a winning combination.
Get the recipe HERE.