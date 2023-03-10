SunnyD Now Has a Spiked Seltzer at Walmart

SunnyD isn't just for kids anymore.

On Tuesday, the juice company announced that the childhood favorite drink has been reimagined into an adult beverage. Starting March 11, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will hit shelves at select Walmart stores nationwide.

The brand, which was developed in 1963 and made popular in the '90s, is known for its sweet orange flavor beloved by kids. Leaning into both the hard seltzer space and nostalgia, SunnyD's latest adult invention is one that can appeal to those who grew up in the '90s and early aughts.

The twist on a classic will be sold for in a four pack of 12-ounce skinny cans for $10, along with single cans, each consisting of 95 calories with a 4.5% ABV. Made with fruit juice, the drinks have no added sugars.

Ilene Bergenfeld, CMO of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, says the company got the idea from its customers who were using the original product as a mixer in their own cocktails.

"Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born," said Bergenfeld. "We look forward to hearing what [consumers] think and, based on what we've heard so far, we think SunnyD Vodka Seltzer may be the best news ever."

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer

The citrus-y innovation has caught the attention of some TikTok users, who have mixed reviews.

One TikTok creator, @extraordinaryelaine shared a clip of the seltzers stacked at a store. Over the video, which has garnered almost 300,000 likes, she wrote, "Why does this look both disgusting and delicious at the same time?"

Another creator, @kylekruegerr, tried the seltzer and gave a review on his channel. "It smells like SunnyD!" he said, while taking a sip.

"It tastes like a watered down Fanta," he said, later adding, "They managed to not make a terrible seltzer."