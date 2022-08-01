Sunny Anderson's Scalloped Potatoes with Crispy Sage
"It's easy and something my mom made all the time," says the Food Network star and host of Easter Basket Challenge on discovery+. "The best part is the sage, but in a pinch, rosemary or thyme is an excellent substitute."
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- 25 fresh sage leaves, divided
- ½ teaspoon plus 1/8 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and very thinly sliced
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 oz.s Manchego cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch of black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Coat bottom and sides of an 8x8-inch baking dish with butter; set aside.
- Step 2Place heavy cream, garlic, 15 of the sage leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook until fragrant, about 10 mintues.
- Step 3While mixture simmers, layer potato slices in a single layer in prepared dish, slightly overlapping previous slice. Continue this pattern in rows. Sprinkle first layer with a pinch of the salt and a pinch of the cayenne pepper. Repeat layering slices, and sprinkling with a pinch of salt and cayenne, until there are no remaining slices (3 to 4 layers total).
- Step 4Remove and discard sage and garlic from cream mixture; pour cream over potatoes. Allow cream to settle into the nooks and crannies, tapping dish on counter to release air bubbles. Sprinkle with grated cheese; cover with aluminum foil.
- Step 5Place in oven, and immediately lower temperature to 350°. Bake 45 minutes; remove foil, and bake until cheese is golden and potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes more.
- Step 6Meanwhile, heat oil in a small skillet over medium until shimmering. Add 10 sage leaves. Cook 30 seconds; flip, and cook until sage has darkened but is not burned, about 30 seconds more. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate, and sprinkle lightly with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Top with crispy sage, and serve.