The cohost of Food Network’s The Kitchen and creator of the Infladium offers a sweet treat that will score big with guests
Sunny Anderson’s Nutty S’Mores Skillet Dip
2 Tbsp. salted butter, softened
1 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted
1 cup mini chocolate chips
1 cup hazelnut-chocolate spread (such as Nutella), warmed in microwave to soften
3 cups mini marshmallows
Graham crackers, for dipping
1. Preheat broiler with oven rack in center position. Coat bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast-iron or oven-safe skillet with butter. Sprinkle hazelnuts evenly over bottom of skillet.
2. Combine chocolate chips and hazelnut spread in a bowl. Drop dollops of chocolate-chip mixture over hazelnuts, and gently spread. Top evenly with marshmallows.
3. Broil until marshmallows are golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Serve warm with graham crackers for dipping.
Serves: 8
Active time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Sunny Anderson’s Infladium: The Inflatable Snack Stadium is available at partycity.com.