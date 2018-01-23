The cohost of Food Network’s The Kitchen and creator of the Infladium offers a sweet treat that will score big with guests

Sunny Anderson’s Nutty S’Mores Skillet Dip

2 Tbsp. salted butter, softened

1 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1 cup hazelnut-chocolate spread (such as Nutella), warmed in microwave to soften

3 cups mini marshmallows

Graham crackers, for dipping

1. Preheat broiler with oven rack in center position. Coat bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast-iron or oven-safe skillet with butter. Sprinkle hazelnuts evenly over bottom of skillet.

2. Combine chocolate chips and hazelnut spread in a bowl. Drop dollops of chocolate-chip mixture over hazelnuts, and gently spread. Top evenly with marshmallows.

3. Broil until marshmallows are golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Serve warm with graham crackers for dipping.

Serves: 8

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Sunny Anderson’s Infladium: The Inflatable Snack Stadium is available at partycity.com.