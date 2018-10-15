Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Is Coming Back to Store Shelves This Holiday Season

Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, but holiday foods are already hitting shelves — and this one is a big deal.

For the first time since its 2015 debut, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is back on General Mills’ cereal line-up for 2018. The flavor is an offshoot of the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch and tastes like—you guessed it—a sugar cookie.

And while most people are still focused on all the new trick-or-treating candy out there, the return of this beloved cereal is making fans more excited for the upcoming holiday season than ever before.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

“There is a legit possibility I would fight in the grocery store for the last box of these…” one user posted.