Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Is Coming Back to Store Shelves This Holiday Season

Walmart
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
October 15, 2018 06:53 PM

Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, but holiday foods are already hitting shelves — and this one is a big deal.

For the first time since its 2015 debut, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is back on General Mills’ cereal line-up for 2018. The flavor is an offshoot of the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch and tastes like—you guessed it—a sugar cookie.

And while most people are still focused on all the new trick-or-treating candy out there, the return of this beloved cereal is making fans more excited for the upcoming holiday season than ever before.

RELATED: Trix Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Fruit Cereal Shapes from the ’90s

Many have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

“There is a legit possibility I would fight in the grocery store for the last box of these…” one user posted.

“Will run for sugar cookie toast crunch,” another person tweeted.

One user meant business and posted in all caps: “SUGAR COOKIE TOAST CRUNCH IS COMING BACK THIS YEAR!!!!!”

RELATED VIDEO: Oreo to Your Dooreo! Cookie Company Now Offers Subscription Service Club

Earlier this year month, General Mills made even more dreams come true when they announced they are bringing back Trix cereal with fruity shapes.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.