Acclaimed East Coast creamery Ample Hills is selling pints of "S'more on the Floor" starting on Sunday, to coincide with Succession's third season premiere

There's a Succession-Inspired Ice Cream and It's Named After an Iconic Scene From the Series

Season 3 of Succession is nearly here, and Ample Hills is celebrating with a new flavor inspired by the HBO series.

The acclaimed ice cream brand, which ships nationwide in addition to its 10 scoop shops across New York City and New Jersey, will start selling a "S'more on the Floor" flavor this Sunday.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because it comes from Succession's iconic "Boar on the Floor" scene from season 2 — one of the series' most memorable moments. As the name suggests, it included multiple characters being forced to act like pigs during a game where only family patriarch Logan Roy knew the rules. It was both entertaining and slightly disturbing.

Ample Hills' "S'more on the Floor" is immensely more enjoyable. It features milk chocolate marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies, and chocolate "Greg" sprinkles (another nod to the series, this time after Nicholas Braun's character, cousin Greg).

Ample Hills x HBO's Succession Credit: Kathryn Sheldon

Fans of the Emmy-winning show actually helped pick the name and ingredients for Ample Hills' Succession-inspired flavor in an online contest that launched back in August.

Lauren Kaelin, Ample Hills' creative director, added a watercolor, hand-painted label depicting the show's cast.

Best eaten with a silver spoon, pints of the flavor can be ordered on the ice cream maker's official website in the 4-pack Roys Collection ($44 + shipping). Individual pints retail in stores for $8.50.

Ample Hills x HBO's Succession Credit: Ample Hills

Season 3 of Succession also premieres on Sunday.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health.