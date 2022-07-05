Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years

Subway is giving fans several reasons to celebrate — 12 to be exact!

On Tuesday, the sandwich franchise announced the Subway Series, which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches. The recently unveiled menu items all have unique names and numbers, which can make ordering faster and easier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a release, the sub chain's culinary team tested hundreds of recipes and took over a year to decide on which 12 sandwiches would make the Subway Series lineup.

The new items all fall under four categories, starting with cheesesteaks, which includes the Philly, the outlaw and the monster. Another flavor umbrella, dubbed the Italianos, includes three sandwiches: supreme meats, bella mozza and the boss. Of course, chicken gets its own category with sandwiches named the MexiCali, the great garlic and the champ. Rounding out the list are the clubs, which showcase the all-American club, the Subway club and the turkey Cali club.

Some menu standouts are the monster cheesesteak, which offers juicy steak, plus more add-ons like bacon and peppercorn ranch. The outlaw cheesesteak on the other hand has a smoky edge with Baja chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Subway Sandwiches Credit: Subway

The boss is another tasty new offering. It's a classic meatball sub covered in marinara sauce and topped with slices of pepperoni and mozzarella.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with the recently unveiled menu, Subway is also offering a special deal. On July 12, the sandwich chain is giving out up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs. Simply stop in from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating restaurants to grab a free sandwich.

Subway Sandwiches Credit: Subway

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," Subway's North America president, Trevor Haynes, said in a release.

While it may be the biggest menu change in years, this isn't the first time Subway debuted a summer menu makeover. Last year, the brand launched Eat Fresh Refresh and introduced over 20 new ingredients to the menu.

"Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience — proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination," added Haynes.