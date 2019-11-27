10 Recipes that Prove Stuffing Is the True Star of Thanksgiving

Chef Marc Murphy likes to put turkey into his stuffing, rather than the other way around, along with some diced bacon for extra oomph. He leaves the bread sitting out overnight so it’s dry enough to soak up all the flavors. The recipe calls for turkey legs, but since you’re probably planning to cook an entire turkey, Murphy suggests buying extra legs separately: That way you’ll still get that gorgeous finished bird worthy of an Instabrag. Get the recipe HERE.