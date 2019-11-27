10 Recipes that Prove Stuffing Is the True Star of Thanksgiving

FENNEL, SAUSAGE & CARAMELIZED-APPLE STUFFING
The chunks of stale sourdough bread soak up the sweet, spicy and and savory flavors in the most glorious way. Get the recipe HERE.
PANCETTA & HERB STUFFING
We like to think this recipe from Chungah Rhee, the blogger behind Damn Delicious, is Simon and Garfunkel-approved: It’s made with parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. Get the recipe HERE.
RICE STUFFING WITH MUSHROOMS
We know, vegans: Thanksgiving can be really tricky when there are platters full of turkey, buttery mashed potatoes and creamed corn. But you can happily indulge in this delicious vegan stuffing from actress Kristen Bell. The wild grain rice and meaty mushrooms have all the satisfaction of traditional bread- and sausage-filled stuffing. Get the recipe HERE.
CHEESY SAUSAGE STUFFING
Stuffing is a staple that’s absolutely crucial to any Thanksgiving meal. But, in our humble opinion, it’s always been missing one thing: cheese. Lots and lots of cheese. This 5-ingredient recipe remedies that glaring oversight. The cubes of sharp provolone melt into the dish, creating pockets of pure ooey, gooey bliss. Get the recipe HERE.
CREOLE CORN BREAD STUFFING
Leave it to chef Emeril Lagasse to take the traditional stuffing up a notch. Flavored with his blend of creole spices and smoked andouille sausage, his recipe is a Thanksgiving winner. Get the recipe HERE.
SAUSAGE, CRANBERRY & APPLE STUFFING
Sally Quinn, PEOPLE Food contributor and blogger behind Sally’s Baking Addiction, calls this stuffing “a big plate of Thanksgiving hugs.” And who are we to argue? Get the recipe HERE.
SLOW-COOKER CORNBREAD DRESSING
If you haven’t used your slow cooker yet this fall, this stuffing is the perfect way to break it in. Just throw all the ingredients into the machine on Wednesday night, and wake up Thanksgiving day to a fully-finished dish. Get the recipe HERE.
CHORIZO & GARLIC STUFFING
Food Network star Aarón Sánchez’s says his spicy, Mexican-inspired dish is “a mix of flavors that makes it a must-have.” Get the recipe HERE.
BACON & TURKEY STUFFING
Chef Marc Murphy likes to put turkey into his stuffing, rather than the other way around, along with some diced bacon for extra oomph. He leaves the bread sitting out overnight so it’s dry enough to soak up all the flavors. The recipe calls for turkey legs, but since you’re probably planning to cook an entire turkey, Murphy suggests buying extra legs separately: That way you’ll still get that gorgeous finished bird worthy of an Instabrag. Get the recipe HERE.
STUFFING TOTS
Michael Leviton of Lumiere restaurant in Newton, Massachusetts teams stuffing and challah with his stuffing tots. Just dip small patties of challah stuffing in breadcrumbs and deep-fry them into deliciousness. It’s a great idea for leftover stuffing, too. Get the recipe HERE.