Science Is Officially Giving You Permission to Drink on a Weeknight
Go ahead. Go to Happy Hour.
According to science — that’s right, science — drinking on a work night isn’t quite as bad as your conscious may tell you, so feel free to say “yes” to your unemployed friend who wanted to get drinks next Tuesday.
Just make sure you start early: Getting less than the 7 recommended hours of sleep will hurt your productivity the following day far more than those frozen margaritas.
The new Cambridge University study bearing the joyous news surveyed more than 21,000 British employees and found that a poor night’s sleep is far more detrimental to work performance than social drinking. (So if drinking compromises the quality of your sleep, this study is nothing to celebrate.)
The results also found that eating and smoking heavily on a weeknight bears no ill effects on the next day’s work.
The author of the study, Professor Christian Benedict, found that just one night of poor sleep can damage brain health — the chemicals NSE and S-100B (which indicate brain damage) spiked in the blood streams of study participants who didn’t get enough sleep, which corroborates previous research.
—Maria Yagoda, @MariaYagoda