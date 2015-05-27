Science Is Officially Giving You Permission to Drink on a Weeknight

Image zoom Credit: Kristin Appenbrink

Go ahead. Go to Happy Hour.



According to science — that’s right, science — drinking on a work night isn’t quite as bad as your conscious may tell you, so feel free to say “yes” to your unemployed friend who wanted to get drinks next Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just make sure you start early: Getting less than the 7 recommended hours of sleep will hurt your productivity the following day far more than those frozen margaritas.

RELATED: 6 Cocktails for Day Drinking That Won’t Make You Sleepy Later

The new Cambridge University study bearing the joyous news surveyed more than 21,000 British employees and found that a poor night’s sleep is far more detrimental to work performance than social drinking. (So if drinking compromises the quality of your sleep, this study is nothing to celebrate.)

The results also found that eating and smoking heavily on a weeknight bears no ill effects on the next day’s work.

RELATED: Powdered Alcohol Is Officially a Thing