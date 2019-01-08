Student Caught Trying to Leave Restaurant without Paying After Ordering a $2,200 Bottle of Wine

Yahya Egeh was having a great time celebrating his birthday — until he went way over budget.

According to Metro, Egeh, a 20-year-old architecture student from London, racked up a £2,146 restaurant bill (about $2730) at The Savoy, a five-star hotel in Central London, on his birthday.

The bill included a particularly pricey bottle of wine, a 2004 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, that cost £1,750 (about $2230).

The interior of The Savoy in London Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

The student had been given £20 by his mother, as reported by Metro, which he had intended to spend on a cheaper dinner until a friend, Tallulah, suggested they meet at The Savoy.

Egeh ordered the wine and food while waiting for his friend. When Tallulah didn’t show up, Egeh panicked and attempted to quickly leave the restaurant without paying before he was caught by security on his way out.

According to Metro, Egeh’s lawyer, Shaher Bukhari, said, “He apologized for what he did.”

Egeh will be sentenced on Friday. Bukhari and The Savoy Hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.