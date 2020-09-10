The strawless lids will now be the standard for all iced coffee, tea, espresso, and Starbucks Refreshers beverages from the coffee chain

Starbucks Will Convert to Strawless Lids for Iced Beverages Nationwide By the End of the Month

Starbucks is going strawless.

After announcing in July 2018 that they would begin phasing out plastic straws from their stores by 2020, the coffee chain is making good on that promise and will officially use strawless lids for select drinks in their stores across the U.S. and Canada.

"Recyclable, strawless lids for customers across the U.S. and Canada is another step in our journey to reduce our environmental footprint," Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, said in a news release. "As we move closer toward our 2030 target of a 50 percent reduction in waste sent to landfills, the long-standing history of innovation within Starbucks, partnership across the industry and changing consumer behavior remain fundamental to our purpose and our prosperity as an organization."

But the straw-free version of the Starbucks cup won't be taking effect for all drinks, as blended beverages — including Frappuccinos and other drinks with whipped cream — will still come with a circular lid and straw included. If plastic straws are prohibited by local law, straws with alternative materials will then be used instead.

The straw-free lids are expected to be fully adopted in company-operated and licensed Starbucks locations by the end of the month.

The strawless lids will now be the standard for all iced coffee, tea, espresso, and Starbucks Refreshers beverages, and they were modeled after the classic lid that customers will recognize from Starbucks hot drinks, according to the release.

The new lid has approximately nine percent less plastic than the original flat lid and straw that were previously used, and they are made from polypropylene — a plastic that can be recycled in many markets in the U.S. and Canada.

"We developed and trialed several prototypes to arrive at this milestone," said Andy Corlett, director of global packaging solutions and innovations, whose team at Starbucks helped design the lid.