Sally's Baking Addiction: These Buttery Strawberry Scones Should Be Your Next Baking Project

Baking enthusiast Sally McKenney Quinn is the author of the popular blog and cookbook Sally’s Baking Addiction as well as a food blogger for PEOPLE.com. Check back each month for her latest easy-to-follow recipes! You can order her new cookbook, Sally’s Candy Addiction, here. Warning: Don’t read when hungry.

I’m excited about these scones! Not only are they perfectly pink (common, but how can you not smile?!), but they’re FULL of fresh fruit. We’re in full strawberry season swing and breakfast couldn’t be happier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This is a very basic scone recipe, but what makes theses unique is their texture. These aren’t your regular dry and bland scones. Rather, they’re tender on the inside with wonderfully crumbly and crunchy edges. Those edges are the best part. And we’ve got the extra cold butter crumbles AND the tangy buttermilk to thank for it all.

RELATED: Sally’s Baking Addiction: These Whiskey Chocolate Truffles Are the Perfect Boozy Dessert

Long gone are the days we’ll eat fruity scones with .001 pieces of fruit inside. I say the more the better. There’s an abundance of strawberries in the dough so each bite isn’t lacking the good stuff. You can use chopped fresh or frozen, making these a perfect year-round treat.

But we’re not stopping there. To bring some color to breakfast, we’re topping the scones with pink strawberry glaze. The strawberry glaze seeps into all the cracks and crevices, infusing even more strawberry flavor inside.

RELATED: Sally’s Baking Addiction: Get a Double Dose of Chocolate with These Hot Cocoa Cupcakes

The best part of all? These strawberry buttermilk scones are quick! They only take about 20 minutes to throw together and about 25-30 minutes to bake. More time to spend EATING them this way.

Strawberry Buttermilk Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for hands and work surface

2 and ½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ cup unsalted butter, frozen

½ cup + 1 tbsp. buttermilk, divided

2 large eggs, divided

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 cup chopped strawberries

Strawberry Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 tbsp. milk or half-and-half

2 tbsp. strawberry preserves

¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Adjust baking rack to the middle-low position. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together. Grate the frozen butter (I use a box grater; a food processor also works). Toss the grated butter into the flour mixture and combine it with a pastry cutter, a fork, or your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

3. In a small bowl, whisk ½ cup buttermilk, 1 egg, the granulated sugar, and vanilla together. Drizzle it over the flour mixture and then toss the mixture together with a rubber spatula until everything appears moistened. Slowly and gently fold in the strawberries. Try your best to not overwork the dough at any point. Dough will be a little wet. Work the dough into a ball with floured hands as best you can and transfer to a floured surface. Flatten into a neat 8″ disc and cut into 8 equal wedges with a very sharp knife. Place scones at least 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

4. Whisk the other egg and 1 Tablespoon of buttermilk together. Brush scones with this mixture. (Makes them shiny and gives a little extra crunch!)

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden and cooked through. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes as you make the glaze.

6. For the strawberry glaze, simply whisk the 4 glaze ingredients together. Add a little more confectioners’ sugar to thicken or more milk to thin, if desired. Drizzle over warm scones.

Yield: 8 scones

Prep: 20 minutes