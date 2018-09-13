Sewing Needles Found Inside Supermarket Strawberries, Disgruntled Former Employee Suspected

Consumers in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria are being urged to not eat recently purchased strawberries due to possible contamination.

According to Queensland Police and Queensland Health, sewing needles have been found in several Berry Licious and Berry Obsession strawberries sold at Woolworths supermarkets.

Dr. Jeannette Young, Queensland chief health officer, says three people have come forward, reporting to the police that they have found a needle in their strawberry.

According to one Facebook user named Joshua Gane, his friend swallowed the needle and is currently seeking treatment after experiencing abdominal pain.

While it remains unclear who is responsible for the “deliberate” act, according to police, the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association suspects a former employee committed the crime on a farm in southeast Queensland.

People who have purchased those brand of strawberries in these regions should dispose or return the products, or simply cut the strawberry in half before eating, says the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association’s industry development office Jennifer Rowling. Remaining strawberries from that shipment have been removed from store shelves.

“It’s quite devastating for our growers — they’re really upset about it obviously, because this is their livelihood, and someone has taken it upon themselves to do something really nasty,” Rowling says.