Stranger Things-Themed 'Upside Down' Whoppers Are Coming to Burger King — But Only in 11 Cities

Burger King is getting prepped for season 3 of Stranger Things with a spooky new offering.

Starting June 21, the fast food chain will introduce an “Upside Down” whopper to mimic the Upside Down-world in the popular Netflix series.

The special, limited edition burger will have all the same ingredients as the classic whopper — beef patty, sesame seed bun, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion. Only, the whole thing will be served, you know, upside down!

An exclusive Stranger Things packaging will hold the burger. Other swag — like a Burger King crown to look like the hat worn by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), bleeding ketchup packets designed after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and special Stranger Things T-shirts and pins — will also be available.

There’s only one downside to it all: the limited-edition whopper will only be available at 11 (pun maybe intended) select cities, in Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

Of course, Burger King has you covered if you’re not in one of the select locationS. Through DoorDash, they’re also offering a “Hopper Meal” (named after David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper). That includes a whopper, small drink, and small fries.

All customers who order a “Hopper Meal” through DoorDash with code “STRANGER” before June 20 will also gain access to exclusive Stranger Things content from Season 3.

This isn’t the first Stranger Things-related food offering coming this summer. Baskin-Robbins is debuting Stranger Things-themed ice cream, and New Coke is even coming back, despite being a flop 30 years ago, because the new reason takes place in the same year it made its debut.

In March, Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for this summer’s highly anticipated third season of Stranger Things. And it seems our favorite group of bike-riding, Demogorgon-fighting kids will be battling a whole new monster in Hawkins, Indiana: their teenage years.

Set to the Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” the trailer follows Eleven, Dustin, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) as they navigate their way through the summer of ’85 in the mysterious Midwestern town.

All may look well, as the gang hits the typical ’80s hangout spots like the mall, the pool, and the county fair. But there are big changes afoot. “We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike in the clip. “I mean, what did you think? We’re just going to sit in my basement all day?”

Unfortunately, there seems to be another big bad thing on the way — in the form of a gooey slimy monster who materializes by the trailer’s end.