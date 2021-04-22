"LasagnaMac is a limited time promotional item, available online in Summer 2021, when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it," Stouffer's says in a release

Stouffer's Is Launching 'LasagnaMac', Which Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

If you've ever asked yourself whether lasagna could use a surprise layer, Stouffer's has got you covered.

The frozen-food giant announced their newest offering — LasagnaMac — on social media and in a press release Tuesday, calling the concoction "the ultimate comfort food experience you never knew you needed."

The crazy concoction consists of creamy macaroni and cheese layered between sheets of lasagna with meat sauce. The company adds that their introduction of LasagnaMac comes "as appetites for nostalgic and feel-good foods remain on the rise — especially among Gen Z eaters."

Stouffer's brand marketing manager, Megan McLaughlin, said in the release that the company "worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full."

According to McLaughlin, "LasagnaMac is a great example of how of our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession — and not to mention, it's incredibly delicious."

The hybrid pasta dish will be released this summer "when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it," the company added in the release, telling would-be taste-testers to keep an eye on the brand's official social media accounts for more information in the near future.

A 2020 survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by the SPAM brand and conducted by OnePoll found that participants love food combinations that might be considered surprising, like pickles wrapped in cheese, popcorn with beans or ice cream on meatloaf.

Research revealed mayonnaise-and-peanut-butter sandwiches, cookies dipped in guacamole, chocolate and popcorn and sour-cream-and-onion chips with chocolate were also among the top pairings.

While some combinations were quirky, others were classics: The survey found the most popular food combo Americans love is the dipping of French fries in a chocolate milkshake.