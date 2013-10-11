Jenny Park and Teri Lyn Fisher are the food stylist/recipe development/photography duo behind the blog Spoon Fork Bacon. Visit PEOPLE.com every Friday for their take on celebrity recipes, plus tips on cooking, entertaining, food photography and more.

We love using fresh herbs in our cooking and rarely, if ever, use dried ones. Cooking with fresh herbs brings a bright new flavor to a dish and a beautiful aroma to the kitchen.

But you have to act fast! Delicate herbs like parsley, basil and sage are usually sold by the bunch and can go bad quickly if you don’t use them up within the first day or two. So we’ve developed a trick to help keep herbs super fresh for as long as possible.

First, lightly wet a few paper towels and lay them on a flat surface. Place the herbs on top and tightly wrap them into a paper-towel cocoon.

Drop the wrapped herbs into a zip-top plastic bag, pushing out as much air as possible before sealing. This will help keep the humidity out, which causes the herbs to go limp and turn brown. Then just toss the bag into the fridge until you’re ready to use the herbs again.

This will help keep your herbs fresher for 4-5 days longer than if you just put them in the refrigerator. You can also submerge the herbs in a bowl of ice-cold water and place it in the fridge—but when you’ve got a week’s worth of groceries packed in there, there’s rarely any room for a bulky bowl. Our method is fast, compact and will help stretch that precious grocery money.