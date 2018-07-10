DJ Steve Aoki Launches Pizza Delivery Restaurant Pizzaoki — See His Favorite Pies

Melody Chiu
July 09, 2018 08:32 PM

DJ Steve Aoki is all about spreading the love — including his love for pizza.

The entertainer is teaming up with restaurant group Family Style Inc. to launch Pizzaoki, a restaurant that will offer pizza lovers around the country innovative pies through delivery (with plans for a retail flagship location).

“I’m so excited to finally launch Pizzaoki,” the star, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively about his new venture. “If you know me, you know I love pizza and I love technology so coming up with a concept in which I could tie both of those components together was a piece of cake!”

Steve Aoki
Courtesy Steve Aoki

Aoki decided to launch the restaurant first in Los Angeles because “it’s a part of me,” he says. “We are starting off with five kitchens that will service 16 greater L.A. areas.”

The pizzas Aoki has selected are his “favorite kinds” and even feature “Mama Aoki’s recipe,” he adds.

Starting at just $10.99, fans can indulge in pizzas like the “Just Hold On” (a simple cheese pizza with herb infused dough and homemade pizza sauce), the “DIMMAK” (topped with mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, ground sausage and homemade meatballs), the “Mayhem” (slathered in cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, onions and peppers) and more.

 

