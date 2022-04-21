Stephen King's Microwave Salmon Recipe Shocks Internet: 'This Is a Horror Movie!' Says José Andrés
Stephen King caused a stir with his recipe for microwavable salmon.
The Shining author, 74, shared his method for cooking fish on Twitter on Tuesday.
"Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big," he wrote. "Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it."
To complete the meal, King suggested that people "maybe add a salad."
Chef José Andrés weighed in on the recipe in his own tweet: "This is a horror movie!"
"Eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry," he wrote. "But 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone!"
He then added his own advice for cooking salmon in the microwave.
"Do 1 minute at [a] time if you use microwave, in and out in and out," he shared. "And undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm!"
Author Ian Fortey responded to the recipe and referenced Pennywise, the clown from King's 1986 horror novel It.
"Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him?" he shared.
In March, King raved about his love for cooking with paper towels in a tweet.
He shared, "As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen—cooking and washing—I can say this: What is more useful than the humble paper towel, aka kitchen roll?"