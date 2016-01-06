Watch a Young Stephen Curry Star in '90s Burger King Commercials With His Dad (Yes, It's Adorable)
Before he was a basketball superstar (and father to world’s best toddler), Stephen Curry was an exceptional kid actor.
As a young child, the Golden State Warriors point guard starred in two Burger King commercials with his father, Dell Curry, who was also a basketball player in the 1990s for the Charlotte Hornets. The ads, cheesy as heck, appear to be from the early-to-mid ’90s. (The younger Curry was born in 1988, and he looks to be about five in the commercials.)
“Hey Dad, how’d you get to be so big?” Steph asks his father in a completely natural, conversational tone. “I guess I just grew that way,” he responds.
Steph then asks his dad what it takes to become a basketball player like him…and we learn that wanting to be a basketball player is actually quite similar to wanting a Whopper.
“Well, you really gotta want it. You gotta taste it. You gotta be able to smell it. I mean, you really gotta be really hungry for it,” Dell says. “Dad, can we go to Burger King? I am really hungry!”
We’re glad that kid Steph Curry’s dream of growing into a basketball player came true, though we have trouble believing that Burger King helped him get there.
Now that Curry is occupied with the NBA, his daughter, Riley, carries on his legacy as a charismatic kid who has massive things in store for her. Seriously, have you seen her dance? The girl is a superstar.
—Maria Yagoda, @mariayagoda