Watch a Young Stephen Curry Star in '90s Burger King Commercials With His Dad (Yes, It's Adorable)

Image zoom

Before he was a basketball superstar (and father to world’s best toddler), Stephen Curry was an exceptional kid actor.

As a young child, the Golden State Warriors point guard starred in two Burger King commercials with his father, Dell Curry, who was also a basketball player in the 1990s for the Charlotte Hornets. The ads, cheesy as heck, appear to be from the early-to-mid ’90s. (The younger Curry was born in 1988, and he looks to be about five in the commercials.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: 15 Celebrity Food Commercials That Will Make Your Belly Hurt —From Laughing

“Hey Dad, how’d you get to be so big?” Steph asks his father in a completely natural, conversational tone. “I guess I just grew that way,” he responds.

Steph then asks his dad what it takes to become a basketball player like him…and we learn that wanting to be a basketball player is actually quite similar to wanting a Whopper.

“Well, you really gotta want it. You gotta taste it. You gotta be able to smell it. I mean, you really gotta be really hungry for it,” Dell says. “Dad, can we go to Burger King? I am really hungry!”

RELATED: Burger King Wants to Make the McWhopper with McDonald’s

We’re glad that kid Steph Curry’s dream of growing into a basketball player came true, though we have trouble believing that Burger King helped him get there.