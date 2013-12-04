Stephen Colbert's love for the McRib is stronger than ever, despite the viral photo of the McDonald's sandwich that grossed out pretty much everyone else in America.

Image zoom

Stephen Colbert‘s love for the McRib is stronger than ever, despite a viral photo of the McDonald’s sandwich that grossed out pretty much everyone else in America.

“There’s nothing wrong with the McRib, just because it appears to be made out of sickly E.T.,” he said in a segment on Tuesday night’s Colbert Report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier in November, a camera-phone photo of the frozen sandwich (allegedly taken by a McDonald’s worker) was posted on Reddit and quickly went viral, prompting collective “eww”s around the country; the uncooked patty is the same color—and about as appealing—as a used charcoal briquette. Colbert, however, sees something in the “flash-freezed” sandwich that others do not: a pork patty shrouded in mystery.

“If anything this photo makes me want this thing even more,” he continued, “because it only adds to the great American mystery that is the McRib. For decades the elusive McRib has appeared and disappeared on McMenus with little warning—like a meat Brigadoon.”

Of the 70 ingredients that form the BBQ sandwich, Colbert finds azodicarbonamide—a flour-bleaching agent also used in yoga mats—the most valuable.

“So eating a McRib technically counts as exercise,” he said. Watch the clip below; after a spiel on trans fats, Colbert gets to the seasonal McDonald’s sammie at about 3:30.

Stephen: Since we’re positive this entire segment was sincere, how about joining us for a McRib sometime?

—Amy Jamieson

This embed is invalid