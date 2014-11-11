This embed is invalid

Though he might be the only one, Stephen Colbert is praising the creators of Dewitos, the new Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew.



“Tonight, I come to you with news that there is a scientific breakthrough giving millions of Americas hope for a better tomorrow,” he said during Monday’s episode of Colbert Report. “I sit here as eyewitness to history, privileged to say the following words: Mountain Dew now tastes like Doritos.”

The new flavor, which is being tested on college campuses, has been described as “if you shoved a handful of Doritos in your mouth and chugged some [Mountain] Dew at the same time.”

But Colbert, 50, suggests he may know one group of people thankful for the unique flavor.

“Thanks to PepsiCo innovators, those who want to drink their nacho no longer have to find the AMC concession stand where no one is watching the cheese pump,” he says.

The satirical TV host even gets a bit philosophical about it all.

“Dewitos bring us to the very intersection of science and spirituality and opens the taste buds to an infinite food court of the mind,” he says. “So I salute the snackologists who pioneered this Dewitos breakthrough.”

—Ana Calderone