“They’re fluffy on the inside with a crunchy outside layer,” says the chef and author of the Gather & Graze cookbook.

Stephanie Izard’s Chocolate Orange Scones

4 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup cacao nibs

1 Tbsp. lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

¾ cup fresh orange juice (from 2 large oranges)

2/3 cup plus ¼ cup heavy cream, divided

2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar

1. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cacao nibs and lemon zest in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture with a pastry cutter. It should resemble coarse cornmeal when thoroughly combined.

2. Whisk together orange juice and 2/3 cup cream in a medium bowl. Stir half of the cream mixture into flour mixture, slowly adding remaining cream mixture, a little at a time, until dough just begins to come together. It should remain slightly dry and crumbly and not become sticky.

3. Lightly coat a rimmed 9-inch baking sheet with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper. Press dough into pan so that it fills completely. Chill 1 hour. Cut it into 9 (3×3-inch) pieces.

4. Preheat oven to 350º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place chilled dough squares 3 inches apart on baking sheet. Brush with remaining ¼ cup cream; sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

5. Bake in oven until golden brown and firm, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves: 9

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Quick Tip: Experiment with flavors! As a variation, Izard swaps in 2/3 cup chopped dried apricots and 1 teaspoon ground ginger.

