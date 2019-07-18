Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha After She Is Mocked Online for Dancing at Her New Restaurant

Stephen Curry is standing up for his wife Ayesha after she was mocked for doing the “Milly Rock” dance at her new restaurant.

“Slow news day today, I see, huh?” the Golden State Warriors star, 31, said in a video shared on his Instagram Stories Wednesday. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

“And we’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens,” Stephen added while doing the dance, created by rapper 2 Milly.

He then panned the camera to show Ayesha, who was hiding her face in embarrassment.

“I hate you,” she jokingly said.

On Tuesday, Ayesha, 30, went viral after a video surfaced of her dancing at the opening of International Smoke in Del Mar, California — her fourth restaurant.

Social media users were quick to criticize her moves writing, “Ayesha Curry should go to jail for dancing like that… man flat out.”

“I feel so bad for Steph,” another user tweeted.

“When do we get to stop watching this lady? Curry look like he’s at church and ready to leave?” a different tweet read.

Nonetheless, Stephen wasn’t the only one to come to Ayesha’s defense.

“So @AyeshaCurry was trending because she was dancing for her man? What’s wrong with that? She doesn’t have to be the best dancer. Her man knows what’s up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ayesha Curry dancing was cute and she was having fun y’all just love to hate on women,” another fan expressed.

“I Milly Rock like Ayesha Curry all the time because I think it’s funny. Sometimes women wanna dance goofy instead of twerking all the time. Let people live!!” one user tweeted.

Image zoom Ayesha and Stephen Curry Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ayesha has yet to publicly comment on the backlash, but instead has shared a plethora of photos of her new eatery.

“Yesterday was a dream. We celebrated our 4th @internationalsmoke opening in Del Mar. I can’t thank the team enough. I have no words. This will never feel normal,” Ayesha captioned the slideshow, which starts with her cutting the ribbon.

“I am so grateful. Thank you to my family and friends for coming to support me as well. We didn’t get pictures because we had wayyyy too much fun,” she added.

Ayesha’s other restaurants are located in Aventura, Florida; Houston, Texas; and San Francisco, California.

The dancing incident comes after Ayesha was forced to shut down critics, who credited her success in the food industry to her husband.

“I think a lot of people do not take me seriously,” said the mom to daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1, in Working Mother‘s June/July cover story. “They think this is something I’ve obtained because of my husband’s income. That’s not true. He hasn’t invested a dime in my restaurant business.”

Ayesha shared a particularly frustrating time when a male reporter “bashed” her on live television, telling her she should “be more like the other [basketball] players’ wives,” she recalled. “He literally said, ‘They sit there, they don’t cause any problems, and they look pretty.’”

“Why am I not allowed to have a passion and a dream and a voice?” she added. “That started a fire in me. I could not be stopped, and I wanted to prove myself.”

And prove herself she has. The Food Network star has since added a cookware line and meal kit to her resume. Her hard work is paying off, too: The critics have quieted a bit.

“Stephen doesn’t get any negative [questions] about me,” she told Working Mother. “Especially in the Bay Area, people say to him, ‘I like her food a lot,’ and that’s been special for me.”