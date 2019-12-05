The chef of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City shares the recipe for one of his most popular appetizers, inspired by the classic Italian cheese-and-pepper pasta dish
Stefano Secchi’s Cacio e Pepe Salad
3/4 cup canola oil
1 oz. pecorino cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
1 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup) plus 1/2 oz. shaved (about 1/4 cup), divided
1/2 cup water
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
4 heads Little Gem lettuce or baby romaine, halved
1 1/2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
1. Process oil, pecorino, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, water, lemon juice, mustard and salt in a blender until emulsified, about 20 seconds.
2. Spread about 3/4 cup of dressing on cut sides of lettuce halves. Place lettuces on a plate, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Top with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with remaining dressing
Quick Tip! Don’t throw away the leftover cheese rinds. Freeze them in a resealable bag, and then add them to soups, stews, and other slow simmered dishes to add flavor and richness.
Serves: 4
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes