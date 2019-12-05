Stefano Secchi's Cacio e Pepe Salad

The chef of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City shares the recipe for one of his most popular appetizers, inspired by the classic Italian cheese-and-pepper pasta dish

By People Staff
December 05, 2019 11:23 AM
Jennifer Causey

The chef of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City shares the recipe for one of his most popular appetizers, inspired by the classic Italian cheese-and-pepper pasta dish.

Stefano Secchi’s Cacio e Pepe Salad

3/4 cup canola oil
1 oz. pecorino cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
1 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup) plus 1/2 oz. shaved (about 1/4 cup), divided
1/2 cup water
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
4 heads Little Gem lettuce or baby romaine, halved
1 1/2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1. Process oil, pecorino, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, water, lemon juice, mustard and salt in a blender until emulsified, about 20 seconds.
2. Spread about 3/4 cup of dressing on cut sides of lettuce halves. Place lettuces on a plate, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Top with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with remaining dressing

Quick Tip! Don’t throw away the leftover cheese rinds. Freeze them in a resealable bag, and then add them to soups, stews, and other slow simmered dishes to add flavor and richness.

Serves: 4
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.