The chef of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City shares the recipe for one of his most popular appetizers, inspired by the classic Italian cheese-and-pepper pasta dish.

Stefano Secchi’s Cacio e Pepe Salad

3/4 cup canola oil

1 oz. pecorino cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)

1 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup) plus 1/2 oz. shaved (about 1/4 cup), divided

1/2 cup water

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

4 heads Little Gem lettuce or baby romaine, halved

1 1/2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1. Process oil, pecorino, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, water, lemon juice, mustard and salt in a blender until emulsified, about 20 seconds.

2. Spread about 3/4 cup of dressing on cut sides of lettuce halves. Place lettuces on a plate, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Top with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with remaining dressing

Quick Tip! Don’t throw away the leftover cheese rinds. Freeze them in a resealable bag, and then add them to soups, stews, and other slow simmered dishes to add flavor and richness.

Serves: 4

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes