Thinking of Getting a Dutch Oven? This Popular One Is on Super Sale (and It’s Perfect for Making Bread)

If you’ve recently started baking more than ever (or for the very first time), you’ll love this news. One of the internet’s favorite Dutch ovens, the Staub Cocotte, is on super sale right now. The traditional cast iron oven usually goes for a few hundred bucks, but you can get it for just $100 during Sur La Table’s huge cookware sale.

With over 2,000 combined five-star reviews from online shoppers, the 4-quart cocotte is ideal for making everything from stews to roasts. It’s also perfect for making breads and cakes. Shoppers call it “one of the most useful things” in their kitchens and say it “serves as a beautiful addition” on stovetops when it’s not in use. Plus, all four Staub Cocotte colors — turquoise, red, white, and black — are discounted.

Buy It! Staub Round Cocotte, 4 Qt, $99.96 (orig.$414); surlatable.com

The Dutch oven is dishwasher-safe (though hand-washing is recommended) and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes ready to use since it’s enameled cast iron — no seasoning required.

“I am a convert! Only Staub for me from now on,” one shopper wrote. “They look prettier, are just as safe to cook with, and seem to hold up better. The darker interior stays looking new, where [others] turn brown and look old after just a few cooks.”

We’re not sure how long Sur La Table’s sale will last or how long this item will be in stock, so make sure to grab a discounted Staub Round Cocotte before someone else does!