State Fair Oreos Are Now on Sale at Walmart—and They Come in Two Flavors

Deep-fried, well, anything, is the unspoken official food of every state fair, but now you can enjoy a fried Oreo without having to deal with any crowds.

According to Delish, the Oreo State Fair Cookie is now being sold exclusively at Walmart and comes in two flavors: chocolate crunch and vanilla crunch. The sweets are sold frozen and can be reheated in the microwave of oven, and even though it isn’t explicitly listed, the cookies are clearly meant to mimic a classic deep-fried Oreo with a “crunchy coating.”

Currently they’re listed on Walmart’s website retailing at $4 for a pack of nine, but are only available for in-store purchasing.

Although the state fair is typically a fall tradition, Oreo released these treats in stores a little early to get you excited for the season. Their newest product release comes a few months after they unveiled five new flavors of their classic sandwich cookies that are rolling out throughout the year including Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Pistachio Thins, Rocky Road, Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake and Peppermint Bark.