PEOPLE Celebrates the Stars of Food Network with Special Edition

Food Network has changed the way we think, eat and talk about our food, all while entertaining us in the process. To celebrate the channel’s hosts who make it so great, PEOPLE is releasing the special edition The Stars of Food Network.

“I have a job where all I have to do is talk about food, cooking and technique,” Chopped host Ted Allen tells PEOPLE. “I spend the whole day with all these wonderful chefs, analyzing someone’s work and thinking about how it could have been better.”

Read new interviews with Ree Drummond, Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Valerie Bertinelli, Trisha Yearwood and more, plus flip through dozens of holiday tips, tricks and recipes from all the chefs.

Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten believes you should indulge during the holidays—”Everything should be a treat!” she says—but finding a balance in a meal is key. “You don’t want everything to have cream and butter,” she advises.

“We don’t have a tree, we don’t share presents,” she shares of her traditions. “It’s really about enjoying a meal with whoever’s around.”

Find out how the Chopped judges cook, eat and celebrate away from the judges table, and reminisce through 25 years of Food Network memories with flashbacks and a timeline that goes back to the start of it all.

“I was a little resistant to doing a cooking show,” says Trisha Yearwood, whose show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen has entered its 12th season, “because I didn’t know if it would be fun to stand behind a counter and talk about food.”

Plus, three Food Network stars showed PEOPLE what the inside of their fridges look like—see if you can match the host to their at-home eats.

