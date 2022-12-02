Starbucks Worker Suspended After Black Woman Says Her Coffee Order Read 'Monkey'

The Maryland woman said she asked the barista, "Why am I the only Black person in the store and 'monkey' is written on my cup?"

By
Published on December 2, 2022 03:41 PM
Starbucks employee suspended after labeling Black woman’s cup ‘Monkey’
Photo: Monique Pugh

A Starbucks barista in Maryland is suspended pending further investigation after a Black woman said her name was written as "Monkey" on her drink.

On Nov. 19, Monique Pugh visited a Starbucks location inside an Annapolis mall when the incident occured, according to Today.com. Pugh ordered a venti caramel frappuccino and told the employee at the register her name, "Monique."

Pugh told Today.com that while she waited for her drink, she observed that everyone ahead of her was called by name when their drink was ready.

"I can see from a distance, a barista picks up [my] drink and she looks at it weird, says 'venti caramel frap' and backed away," says Pugh, who picked up the drink and saw that the cup had "Monkey" written on it.

"My heart just drops," she says. "It was one of those in-the-moment things where your heart just drops and you're just like, 'What?'"

At first, Pugh spoke to a nearby barista only to ask him to fix her drink but she claims his response was "very combative and argumentative." She asked the employee, "Why am I the only Black person in the store and 'monkey' is written on my cup?"

But Pugh says the barista only shrugged, told her it was a mistake and refunded her for the drink.

After leaving Starbucks, Pugh called customer service and was then contacted by the general manager of the particular store where the incident occurred. Later, the owner of the Annapolis location contacted Pugh to apologize and told her that the team had concluded the incident "wasn't intentional," according to Pugh.

A spokesperson at Starbucks confirmed that the employee involved in the incident has been suspended pending further investigation and told PEOPLE that they reached out to Pugh to apologize and invited her to hear about actions the company and the Annapolis store will take, including ensuring that the word "Monkey" cannot be printed on future labels.

The spokesperson clarified that the Starbucks where the incident occurred is a licensed store (as are locations in airports and college campuses) and the workers there are employed by Impeccable Brands. Impeccable Brands is launching a third-party investigation into the situation.

Starbucks spokesperson shared the email Impeccable Brands employee Amit Sehgal sent to Pugh.

"First and foremost, please allow me to apologize once again for the experience that occurred Saturday," Sehgal wrote. "While we have investigated the incident and believe that our employee mistakenly labeling your cup in this way, regardless, I understand the hurt and frustration this has caused you."

Sehgal also wrote about the steps the location and brand are taking. "We will provide additional training for all employees at this location, something we have already begun looking into. And finally, I want to do my best to be sure that this experience does not happen again to any of our customers in the future. I have worked with Starbucks to make sure that the word printed on your drink label cannot ever be printed on any label in my store moving forward."

Related Articles
Jasper's restaurant
Maryland Restaurant Stays Open for Hours After Woman Dies Inside Bathroom
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, October 8, 2020
Stars Who Have Been Banned from Restaurants, Hotels, Movies and More
Kehlani, Christian Walker
Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'
fifth-graders decorate a bulletin board outside their classroom
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
Victoria's Secret store
Former Victoria's Secret Employee Says She Was Left 'Shaking' After Being Body-Shamed at Work
https://www.instagram.com/southernfrieddumpring/ Christe Dawson
Man Accused of Killing Wife on Their Honeymoon Speaks Out from Jail, Claims She Was 'My Everything'
Starbucks Reports Sharp Increase In Quarterly Profits
Starbucks Worker Fired After Customer Says He 'Smacked' Her Face with Wet Rag: 'I Was Shocked'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert
Starbucks  Summer  Lineup
Starbucks Apologizes After Supply Shortages Force Them to Take Many Drinks Off the Menu
Starbucks coffee logo seen at a coffee shop in Madrid
Starbucks Apologizes After Incident in Which Police Officers Were Refused Service
Karen baker killed at atm. photo by https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=711779723218819&set=pcb.711783673218424. Cortney L Eckhoff.
Mother of 4 Shot and Killed During ATM Robbery in N.C.: She 'Was One in a Million,' Son Says
coffee subscriptions
12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season
Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former Colleague Days Before CNN Firing
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeaavivsRk/ clementineford Verified Meet Winnie. She lives with us now. She loves Welles, treats, burying her face under arms, fetch, and catching tennis balls in midair. Does not love heavy rain or the vacuum cleaner. She was TERRIFIED when we met. Sudden movements would send her to a corner. If she hadn’t opened up to Welles the way she did we might have missed out on the magic. Thanks to @facesofdevoreandbigbear @mssarahcatharinepaulson @sallysrescue for getting her out of the high kill shelter she had been returned to, I am forever in your debt. Extra shout out to Sarah because, if you know you know. ❤️ 21w; Sarah Paulson attends "The Goldfinch" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sarah Paulson Begs for Help After Friend's Dog Allegedly Stolen by Rover Sitter
Clevr SuperLattes
The Latte Brand Loved by Meghan Markle and Oprah Restocked for the Holidays — This Discount Code Saves You 20%