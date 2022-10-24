Starbucks is giving back to the military community on Nov. 11.

The coffee chain is keeping up with their annual Veterans Day deal of offering a free tall hot brewed coffee to military service members, veterans and military spouses — but this year they're extending the deal to also include free tall iced coffees.

While members of the military community can choose between the hot or iced 12-oz. coffee on Nov. 11, Starbucks is also donating $200,000 to organizations focused on helping active and retired military members. Specifically, they are donating $100,000 to Team Red, White & Blue and $100,000 to Team Rubicon.

According to the company, Starbucks hired nearly 8,000 veterans and military spouses in 2021, all of whom have access to employee benefits that accommodate the needs of active-duty military members and their families. These benefits include Military Service Pay which provides up to 80 hours of pay each year when active-duty service takes the employee away from their work.

Starbucks also recently debuted their fall menu, including the staple Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato made its debut on last year's autumnal menu, but the new drink is a twist on the original. Made with velvety oat milk and Starbucks blonde espresso, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is the brand's first non-dairy fall beverage. Inspired by the classic apple dessert, the creation blends flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle. Even better? It's available hot, iced or blended.

Joining the new macchiato and the classic PSL is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which has been on the fall menu for four years. Made with Starbucks cold brew and sweet vanilla syrup, the icy drink is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and sprinkled with pumpkin spice.

In other seasonal news, Starbucks' beloved holiday red cups are on the horizon. The exact date of the festive cups and winter menu items has yet to be announced, but if they are following previous years' schedules then fans can hope to get their hands on them at the beginning of November.