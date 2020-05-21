Starbucks Just Unveiled a Pink Guava Passionfruit Drink for Summer

Starbucks is adding a new pink drink to its summer menus, and it just might be even more Instagrammable than any of its predecessors.

The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is the coffee chain's latest nondairy drink offering. Mixed with coconut milk, itcombines the flavors of guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger.

The new passionfruit drink is joining Starbucks' summer menu after the huge success of the equally colorful Pineapple Matcha and Golden Ginger nondairy drinks.

In addition to the new beverage, Starbucks also announce more summer menu additions including the Grilled Chicken & Hummus Protein Box, a Unicorn Cake Pop, and the S'mores Frappuccino which was brought back by popular demand for a limited time.

Starbucks is implementing new services as its stores gradually reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can order and pay through the Starbucks app for smooth contactless payment, and Starbucks now delivers nationwide with contactless delivery, so you can get your coffee fix while staying at home.

To date, 85% of the chain's storefronts have reopened since stay-at-home orders have begun lifting. The company plans to have 90% reopened by June following updated safety codes that especially focus on cleaning and sanitizing.