If you love kiwi, you're going to want to try these out

Starbucks Adds 2 New Fruity Drinks to Its Menu, Proving It's Not Pumpkin Spice Season Quite Yet

While other places have been gearing up for pumpkin spice season, Starbucks is keeping the summer feeling alive with two new refreshing drinks.

To battle the last few weeks of summer heat, customers can now order the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher and the Star Drink. Both beverages are launching in the U.S. after a successful test run in Canada earlier this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each drink features the same tropical flavors of kiwi and starfruit, but one has a slight twist. The Kiwi Starfruit Refresher is loaded with fresh kiwi pieces and starfruit-flavored juice over ice. To create the Star Drink, coconut milk is poured over the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher to make a creamier version.

Starting today, both drinks are permanently available at Starbucks locations nationwide. A few fans have already had the chance to try the beverages and are loving them. "JUST TRIED IT. THE BEST! 🥝😋" one person commented on the Starbucks Instagram announcement.

Image zoom Dunkin'

While Starbucks is soaking up the final weeks of summer, Dunkin' has been shifting gears and transitioning into spooky season early.

Pumpkin spice drinks are hitting the menu starting tomorrow, August 19, at the breakfast chain. The coffee-chain announced the return of some of their classic pumpkin-flavored beverages as well as some new drink and snacks to get you geared up for fall.

Returning to the lineup is Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin spice iced latte and pumpkin spice iced coffee. Additionally, any hot beverage can get spiced thanks to the seasonal pumpkin-flavored swirl available by request.