Starbucks Will Close Up to 400 Stores in the Next 18 Months and Focus on To-Go Services

Starbucks is making some major changes to its cafes over the next 18 months.

The coffee company is planning to close up to 400 stores and is shifting its focus to add locations that exclusively offer pick-up and to-go services, according to a recent SEC filing obtained by CNN. The chain says it was already planning this shift prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States, Starbucks reported that over 80% of its business was from on-the-go purchases. "Covid-19 has actually allowed us to accelerate the plans we already had on the books," a Starbucks representative told CNN.

The new takeout-only stores will better serve busy customers who prefer to get their coffee on-the-go while keeping traditional Starbucks cafes less crowded. This strategy is fashioned to "enhance the customer experience, expand our retail presence and enable profitable growth for the future," according to Starbucks.

Image zoom Getty

Social distancing measures have taken a toll on the company's revenue as many locations shifted to drive-thru only models in mid-March, while a majority of locations closed indefinitely. It is estimated that Starbucks has lost about $3.2 billion in revenue this fiscal quarter.

Starbucks is recovering, though, having reopened 95% of stores to date as regions across the U.S begin to open up. The company is keeping a positive outlook on recovering financially from this crisis.