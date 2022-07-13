The company announced Tuesday that 16 locations across Los Angeles; Seattle; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C., will be closed by the end of July

Starbucks to Close 16 Stores in the U.S. Following Safety Concerns, Will Open New Locations

Signage is displayed at a temporarily closed Starbucks coffee shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020. Starbucks Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 28. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Signage is displayed at a temporarily closed Starbucks coffee shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020. Starbucks Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 28. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Starbucks is shuttering 16 existing locations.

The company announced Tuesday, per The Wall Street Journal, that cafes in Los Angeles; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C., would permanently close by the end of July following safety concerns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions," a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

They continued, "We look forward to continuing to serve these local communities and encourage our customers to visit us at our other stores in these areas, which can be found on the Starbucks App or Starbucks Store Locator."

The full list of closures, per Insider, is as follows:

Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood, California

Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles, California

1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles, California

Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood, California

Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica, California

2nd & San Pedro, Los Angeles, California

10th & Chestnut, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4th & Morrison, Portland, Oregon

Gateway, Portland, Oregon

23rd & Jackson, Seattle, Washington

Roosevelt Square, Seattle, Washington

E. Olive Way, Seattle, Washington

505 Union Stn, Seattle, Washington

Westlake Center, Seattle, Washington

Hwy 99 & Airport Rd, Everett, Washington

Union Station Train Concourse, Washington, DC

Representatives for Starbucks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Insider and Wall Street Journal report that Starbucks' decision follows incidents regarding drug use by customers and other members of the public in certain locations.

A public letter from Starbucks senior vice presidents of U.S. operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson shared the company's desire to make its locations safe for its guests and employees.

"We read every incident report you file – it's a lot," the letter said, in part. "We want you to know that creating a safe, welcoming, and kind third place is our top priority."

The letter said that the programs and benefits "to ensure you feel more supported and empowered" include "robust safety trainings for all partners" and the ability to modify operations, including "closing a restroom, or even closing a store permanently, where safety in the third place is no longer possible." It also said that benefits to "support your mental health" and "help create emotional and financial safety" are available, among other support programs.

Also Monday, CEO Howard Schultz said in a public letter to the company's partners that there is a "need to reinvent Starbucks for the future."

The overhaul plan includes five steps, called "Bold Moves," that will "re-envision how we bring our mission to life; renew the well-being of retail partners by radically improving their experience; reimagine our store experience for greater connection, ease and a planet positive impact; reconnect with our customers by delivering memorable and personalized moments"; and "redesign partnership by creating new ways to thrive together."

RELATED VIDEO: Starbucks Has Officially Changed Its Bathroom Policy

The letter also addressed the "safety, welcoming and kindness" of the stores.