Starbucks Adds Colorful Tie-Dye Frappuccino to Its Menu for 'a Few Days'

It’s no secret that the summer of 2019 is the summer of tie-dye—just ask celebs like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Rachel Brosnahan, who have all been seen stepping out in psychedelic prints in recent months. Now, thanks to Starbucks, you can have your colorful accessory and drink it too, with the coffee chain’s newest summer beverage: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

Available at participating U.S. and Canadian locations starting Wednesday, July 10, the new beverage is as sweet as it is summery. Yellow, red and blue colors swirl together to create a tie-dye effect, all topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with even more yellow, red and blue powder. According to a press release from Starbucks, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino “has a tropical fruit flavor that will take you to your happiest place.”

But don’t worry, this frapp isn’t just pure food coloring—according to a press release from Starbucks, the drink gets its crazy coloring from turmeric, red beets and spirulina. Bring on the antioxidants!

Unfortunately, just like so many of Starbucks’ fan favorites, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino will only be available for a limited time. In fact, it will only be sold “for a few days,” while supplies last, according to the press release. That means if you want to get your hands on the seasonal sipper, you better get to your local Starbucks ASAP.

Starbucks has also returned their much-loved S’mores Frappuccino this summer, to the delight of many fans. A blend of marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, coffee, milk and ice, the Frappuccino comes topped with more marshmallow whipped cream and crunchy graham cracker crumbles to complete the classic flavor. But don’t procrastinate on this drink either: the S’mores Frappuccino will disappear from Starbucks stores at summer’s end.