Starbucks Launches a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino Topped with Actual Pieces of Fried Dough

The Unicorn Cake Pop will also be making a return appearance to the limited-edition summer lineup

If funnel cakes and fair grounds are your ideal way of spending a summer day, Starbucks' new frappuccino is for you.

On Tuesday, the coffee chain added a limited-edition beverage to their menu: the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. The drink is made up of strawberry puree, whipped cream and funnel cake-flavored frappuccino, but the star of the new item is its topping — actual pieces of crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The frappuccino joins a lineup of Starbucks' other year-round blended favorites such as the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble frappuccinos, as well as the Dragon Drink, Pink Drink and Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers.

Starbucks Summer Lineup Credit: courtesy Starbucks

As far as food, returning again this year is the Unicorn Cake Pop, which features vanilla cake, confetti sprinkles, and white chocolate icing shaped as a unicorn head.

Both the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino and the Unicorn Cake Pop will be available while supplies last.

Starbucks Summer Lineup Credit: courtesy Starbucks

Recently, Starbucks went viral on Twitter after a barista shared a photo of a complicated order. Many other employees chimed in with photos and stories of insane customer requests.

"On today's episode of why I wanna quit my job," Twitter user @ProjectJosiee captioned a photo of an iced coffee drink with a comically long list of special requests, including but not limited to caramel drizzle, caramel sauce, caramel crunch, honey blend, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra Frapp chips, and cinnamon topping. He also posted video from his TikTok account @ProjectJosie about getting "verbally harassed by Karens" over their coffee orders.

The tweet quickly went viral, getting over 52,000 retweets and 336,000 likes. In the replies, other baristas began sharing photos of their own nightmare orders.

The company later responded, telling Fox News in a statement: "Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience."